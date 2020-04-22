Former Washington General Manager Scot McCloughan said this week that current Washington left tackle Trent Williams would be drafted ahead of any of this year’s tackles despite being about 10 years older than the incoming crop of players.

Williams can’t be drafted, of course, but he could be traded. Williams has asked Washington to trade or release him and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has spoken to multiple other clubs about a possible deal.

Rapoport notes that the need for a physical in the current environment is a hurdle they’d have to clear before making a trade involving 2020 draft picks, although another team could still roll the dice if they share McCloughan’s feelings about how much better the veteran is than the younger and cheaper options.

None of the suitors for Williams’ services are named in the report, but Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reported that the Buccaneers discussed a deal with Washington that would involve tight end O.J. Howard in February. That was before Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski arrived in Tampa and ate up a lot of the cap room the Bucs would need for Williams, but they could find ways to free some up if they decided to really load up the wagon for the 2020 season.

Report: Washington has spoken to multiple teams about Trent Williams trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk