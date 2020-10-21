Report: Washington signs WR Robert Foster off Packers practice squad

Zachary Neel


With their already thin wide receiver corps banged up after the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team is taking some action and adding some reinforcements to the roster.

On Tuesday night, it was reported that Washington signed WR Robert Foster off of the Green Bay Packers practice squad, giving him a chance to compete for some snaps throughout practice this week and potentially see some game time on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Foster is a third-year WR who was undrafted out of Alabama, and he has three touchdowns on 27 catches in his career, most of which as spend with the Buffalo Bills.