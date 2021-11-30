Report: Washington signing Brian Johnson off Bears practice squad

Washington kicker Joey Slye hurt his hamstring during Monday night’s win over the Seahawks and head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday morning that he’s going to miss multiple weeks, so the team will need to replace him on the active roster.

It appears they’ve found Slye’s replacement. According to multiple reports, Washington will sign Brian Johnson off of the Bears’ practice squad.

Johnson was 8-of-8 on field goals and 5-of-8 on extra points while playing four games with the Saints earlier this year. He was let go in favor of Brett Maher after missing two extra points in a 23-21 loss to the Titans in Week 10.

Johnson will be the fourth kicker for Washington this season. Dustin Hopkins opened the season in the job and lasted six games before giving way to Chris Blewitt for two games. Blewitt had three field goals blocked in those games and Slye handled the duties the last three weeks.

