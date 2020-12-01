Report: Washington to sign QB Taylor Heinicke to practice squad as ‘quarantine QB’

Heinicke already knows Washington's system and staff well. He played for Norv and Scott Turner first in Minnesota (2015-16) and then again in Carolina (2018), with Ron Rivera as HC.https://t.co/ZpOdGv8ESy — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 1, 2020

The Washington Football Team must have watched what the Denver Broncos went through this past weekend and thought, ‘Nope, not us.’

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported by The Washington Post‘s Nicki Jhabvala that Washington is planning to sign QB Taylor Heinicke to the practice squad, with the intent of making him a ‘quarantine QB.’ Heinicke has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers in his NFL career.

As a quarantine QB, Heinicke will theoretically be isolated from the rest of the QB room so as to protect against someone in the position group contracting the COVID-19 virus, leading to all players at that position being ineligible to play. Such a doomsday scenario happened to the Denver Broncos this past week, which led to them being forced to start a WR from their practice squad against the Saints, who completed just a single pass in the game.