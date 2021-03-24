Report: Washington has shown interest in Patriots’ WR N’Keal Harry

Though they made a splash at the wide receiver position in free agency last week, the Washington Football Team is still looking to add some more depth to that spot on offense, whether it be through the NFL draft or finding a fringe player that they can acquire for cheap.

One of those players that they’ve reportedly had their eyes on is New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry, a third-year receiver who is yet to make good on the promise that he showed as a former first-round draft pick under Bill Belichick.

According to a report from ESPN’s John Keim, Harry could be traded this offseason, and Ron Rivera has expressed some interest.

Washington's quest to add more offensive talent could include New England WR N'Keal Harry. The team is monitoring his situation, according to multiple sources. The 6-foot-4 Harry, a first-round pick in 2019, hasn't produced and could be traded. WFT GM… https://t.co/z3FRqzFYj3 — John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2021

Ever since being selected with the 32nd pick in 2019, Harry has struggled to produce in New England, amassing a total of just 414 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns in his two years. In college, however, Harry was a beast at Arizona State, where he had just under 3,000 total yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons. In both of his final two seasons, he had over 1,000 yards receiving and at least 8 touchdowns.

So he may not have shown his talent in the NFL, but anyone who watched him in college knows that he is an athletic freak who can make some big-time plays. Standing at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Harry could come to Washington and help give Ryan Fitzpatrick a big-bodied player to go to down the field, further opening up the offense.

We’ll see if anything more comes of this report, but it’s a viable option for Rivera and one that we could be interested in seeing play out, assuming that the price is right.

