Report: Washington RB Bryce Love to remain on IR, ending his 2020 season

Washington Football Team running back Bryce Love's 2020 season is reportedly over without him ever playing a snap.

Love, who has been on Injured Reserve since the beginning of October due to knee swelling, will remain on IR for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's John Keim.

After he was initially placed to IR, Love returned to practice on Nov. 11, which opened a three-week window for him to practice and allow Washington to decide whether to activate him or not. That window is now nearing a close.

Love, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has yet to play a snap of professional football for Washington. He spent his entire rookie season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The running back missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from a knee injury he suffered at Stanford, but did return for training camp in 2020. Love began the season on Washington's 53-man roster, but was inactive for every game before being placed on IR in early October.

Even if Love was able to return, it's difficult to imagine him having a major role in the offense. Washington has found a gem in rookie running back Antonio Gibson, and J.D. McKissic has excelled handling pass-catching duties out of the backfield.

Now, the 2021 season is the earliest Love can make his NFL debut.