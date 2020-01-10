Report: Washington’s Quade Green academically ineligible

Washington guard Quade Green has been ruled academically ineligible, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

BREAKING: Washington point guard Quade Green is academically ineligible, sources told @Stadium. Green is averaging 11.6 points & 5.3 assists in 15 games for Huskies. Winter quarter ends in mid-March, so source said still slight chance he plays again this season in postseason. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 10, 2020





The Kentucky transfer is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from 3-point range. Goodman’s report notes that Washington is on the quarter system, so there is a possibility that Green could get his grades in order in time to regain eligibility in March before the postseason begins.

Washington’s path to the NCAA tournament, however, looks a lot more daunting without Green on the floor. The Huskies are 11-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12, and they don’t really have a win of great consequence since they handed Baylor a loss in the season opener – the Bears haven’t lost since – though they did get their first Pac-12 win last weekend against USC.

It puts a ton of pressure on the Huskies to find an immediate alternative at point guard, where Green has been logging heavy minutes. Freshman Jaden McDaniels and sophomore Elijah Hardy would seem to be in line to try to help at the one with Green sidelined for an extended period of time. TMcDaniels has spent most of his season playing at forward. Green has started in 14 of the Huskies’ 15 games this season.

Green spent his first two seasons in Lexington playing for John Calipari and the Wildcats, but left for Seattle last winter and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA before the start of the season, giving the Huskies a major boost as they look to get back to the NCAA tournament for a second-consecutive year under coach Mike Hopkins.

Washington plays at Stanford Thursday night and then will head to Berkeley for a showdown with Cal on Saturday. Their win last Sunday at home against USC stopped a two-game slide that featured losses to Houston and UCLA.