Report: Washington QB Kyle Allen expected to have ankle surgery, but season may not be over

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen left Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with a gruesome ankle injury, suffering a dislocated ankle and a small fracture. While that’s certainly better news than a compound fracture (which is what his backup Alex Smith suffered in 2018), ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that Allen is expected to undergo surgery sometime in the next few weeks to repair the injury.

An injury that requires surgery like that is typically a season-ender, and that’s how Allen is treating it. In an Instagram post on Sunday night, he thanked his family, friends, teammates, and fans for their support this year, and said that he “loved every second” of his first season in Washington.

Allen’s season might not be over

Despite Allen’s Instagram post, head coach Ron Rivera wasn’t ready to say that his QB’s season is over.

Ron Rivera said Kyle Allen will see doctors later today about surgery. He said it's "premature to say he's out for the year..." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 9, 2020

It’s not quite clear how Allen might escape being out for the rest of the season. It’s possible that his post-surgery rehab time could be short enough that he could return in time for Week 17. Or maybe he might not need surgery, and could return before Week 17 after some serious rehab.

It’s also possible that Rivera’s just not ready to make any definite statements about Allen until he gets examined by a surgeon, or he’s being wildly optimistic about his young quarterback’s chances of returning in 2020. Regardless of why Rivera said that, it doesn’t change what the next few weeks hold for Washington. Alex Smith will be starting in Allen’s place for the foreseeable future.

