Report: Washington QB Dwayne Haskins could be gone by the NFL trade deadline

Multiple members of the Washington Football Team organization expect last week's starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins to be traded by the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline, CBS Sports NFL reporter Jason La Canfora reported Sunday morning.

While the team hopes Alex Smith can return from injury to overtake a potential placeholder in Kyle Allen, Haskins' time in Washington could be over. After getting demoted to third-string, a move away from the team could be a win for both sides.

La Canfora reported that Haskins isn't a good fit in Rivera's system, and was only named starter because he was a favorite of owner Dan Snyder and his children went to school with the second-year signal-caller. Unwanted by former coach Jay Gruden after Washington selected him with the 15th pick in the first round in 2019, Rivera is more comfortable with Allen who's learned his offense at Carolina.

Additionally, La Canfora added that the team advised Haskins a trade to a team that would better prioritize his development would be the best option for him, while also allowing Washington to move on from their first-round pick who hasn't shown enough signs of improvement.

Reported poor game preparation habits and stat bragging after losses have raised questions to Haskins' suitability as the starter, and now his days in Washington may be numbered.

Before the Nov. 3 deadline, Washington plays the Rams today at 1 p.m. before facing the Giants and Cowboys.