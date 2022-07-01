Report: Washington and Oregon eyeing Big Ten admittance

USC and UCLA made the jump from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten, officially set to join the conference in 2024. It is no secret that other schools will likely make an attempt to follow the two schools. Two schools that are already prospecting the idea of piggybacking USC and UCLA to the conference are the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks. It is reported the two schools have applied for entry into the conference.

Oregon & Washington have applied to join the Big-10 from what @FifthQuarter has been told. Should have a decision tonight. pic.twitter.com/gcJfTLdZC4 — LaMike Black (@LaMikeBlack) June 30, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!