Report: Washington open to trading more than just a 1st-round pick for QB

My understanding is the Washington Football Team is open to potentially, dealing more than just a 1st-rounder for a formidable veteran QB, depending on if it's the right deal*. The team is currently exploring its options. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2021

As the trade market for prospective quarterbacks starts to heat up this offseason, it’s becoming clear that the Washington Football Team is doing everything they can to be involved. According to a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Washington is willing to deal more than just a 1st-rounder for a veteran quarterback, assuming it is the right deal.

That could mean, Deshaun Watson, or Matthew Stafford, or Matt Ryan, or Derek Carr, potentially. A lot of players are on the market and potentially looking for new teams, and we can’t rule out that Washington might not be a good landing spot for any of them.

We’ve gone over what it might take to land some top players like Watson or Stafford in the past, and it’s becoming clear that Ron Rivera and his guys are planning to be in the mix.

