Report: Washington has not received trade inquiries for QB Dwayne Haskins

And my understanding is that he has not requested a trade. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2020





There have been a rash or rumors in Washington that second-year QB Dwayne Haskins is being involved in trade talks with the team, and some including that multiple teams have inquired about the former first-round pick who was benched last week.

According to ESPN’s John Keim, none of these rumors are true, and it is also not accurate to say that Haskins has asked for a trade.

It’s understandable to have trade rumors start to bubble up with the trade deadline less than three weeks away now. However, the way that Washington handled the entire situation with Haskins was pretty poor when it comes to keeping his potential trade value high. As a high draft pick, Washington not only benched him after 11 total starts, but they shamed him on his way to the inactive list, harping on his dedication and work ethic along the way and making it so nobody would come calling for him.

It’s unclear if Washington will ever pit Haskins back in the lineup or not, but it seems reasonable that he’d have to be released by the team before plying for another team.