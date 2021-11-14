Report: Washington Huskies’ coach Jimmy Lake expected to be fired after controversy vs. Oregon Ducks

Sources: Washington is expected to fire coach Jimmy Lake today. The school will not fire him for cause and plans to pay out the remainder of his buyout, which is subject to offset. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 14, 2021

Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake is reportedly being fired this week, according to a report from Pete Thamel.

Lake was recently suspended without pay for his conduct during the Huskies’ most recent game against the Oregon Ducks. Lake was seen on the sideline striking a player and shoving him in the back after a scuffle with an Oregon player.

Washington fired offensive coordinator John Donovan following the loss to the Ducks, but waited until this weekend to make a further decision on Lake.

According to Thamel, Washington will not fire Lake for cause, but will rather pay out the remainder of his buyout.