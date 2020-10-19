Report: Washington hopeful OL Saahdiq Charles can return after Week 8 bye

Report: Washington hopeful Charles can return after bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team rookie Saahdiq Charles made his short-lived NFL debut on Sunday. He was forced to leave the game after two snaps with a knee injury.

However, the fourth-round pick has reportedly avoided a major injury and could return to the field as soon as after Washington's Week 8 bye, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Washington OL Saahdiq Charles suffered a dislocated knee cap but is hopeful to return after the team's Week 8 bye, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 19, 2020

Charles suffered a dislocated kneecap, according to the report, which typically has a recovery period of approximately 4-6 weeks. The prognosis is much better than a potential torn ligament in the knee, which takes months to recover from.

The injury is still a blow to Charles and the Washington front. His return came at a time that was much-needed for the Burgundy and Gold. And the injury is just the latest for the rookie lineman, who missed most of training camp and the first month of the season with calf and thigh ailments.

Drafted as a tackle out of LSU, Charles started at left guard for Washington on Sunday -- a position some experts believe suits the offensive lineman better long term.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he liked what he saw from Charles in his limited action, but it'll be a few more weeks before the rookie is able to showcase his ability again.