Report: Washington’s free agent DE Ryan Kerrigan to meet with Bengals

The Washington Football Team is still interested in retaining him, but Ryan Kerrigan is taking advantage of his first chance at free agency. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kerrigan plans to meet with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday as he searches for a starting job.

Kerrigan, 32, played in all 16 games for Washington last season but registered a career-low 38% of team snaps. While the 2011 first-round pick is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks and still a productive player, Washington’s recent influx of young edge rushers has relegated Kerrigan to a rotational role.

With the Bengals, Kerrigan would find ample opportunities to play. Cincinnati replaced departed defensive end Carl Lawson with former New Orleans Saints edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, but the team still has an opening on the other end of the line after trading Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks midseason.

Per Over the Cap, the Bengals have the seventh-most available cap space in the NFL, one spot ahead of Washington. While both teams have the ability to pay Kerrigan, the playing time Cincinnati might offer may end up being more valuable to him than any amount of money Washington could spare.