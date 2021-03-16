Report: Washington Football Team, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agree to one-year deal

Ryan Homler
·2 min read
Report: Washington, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick agree to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team has reportedly found the third quarterback to add to its room: Ryan Fitzpatrick. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington is signing the veteran quarterback to a one-year deal worth $10 million. Incentives can bring his earnings up to $12 million.

Schefter also noted that Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starting quarterback, with Taylor Heinicke acting as his competition.

While Rivera has consistently said that training camp will be an open competition after he failed to fully evaluate his options prior to last season, it would make sense that Fitzpatrick gets the first crack at being the No. 1 option in Washington.

The journeyman quarterback is coming off his 16th season in the NFL, and though he is entering his age-38 year, he's showing no signs of slowing down. In and out of the starting spot with the Dolphins in 2020, Fitzpatrick compiled 2,091 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in nine appearances and seven starts.

Though Tua Tagovailoa was the man Miami wanted to be the No. 1 guy, Fitzpatrick was more consistent for the Dolphins and helped nearly lead them to a playoff appearance with a 4-3 record as the starter.

Now, Washington will be getting an experienced quarterback that can adapt to pretty much any situation. He's comfortable as the starter, backup and guy that needs to come off the bench out of nowhere in a hurry.

Additionally, he has the chance to expand Washington's offense. A natural-born gunslinger, Fitzpatrick won't be afraid to let it rip downfield at any time.

With Heinicke and Kyle Allen in the QB room as of now, Fitzpatrick provides a stable third option for a team that may need another year to find its quarterback of the future. With the veteran, Washington at least has someone that can help win games with solid pieces around him.

One thing is for sure: In 2021, there is going to be some Fitzmagic in Washington. 

