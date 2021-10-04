Report: Washington fears LB Jon Bostic suffered significant injury vs. Falcons

Report: WFT fears LB Jon Bostic suffered significant injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team could be without its leading tackler from last season for the foreseeable future.

Linebacker Jon Bostic suffered a pectoral muscle injury during Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, an injury the team fears is a serious one, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington will conduct additional tests on Monday to help determine the severity of it.

Washington Football Team LB Jon Bostic suffered a pec injury yesterday, source said, and he’ll have an MRI today. There is a fear it’s a serious one, but the tests will tell the full story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2021

Bostic, 30, has started all four games for Washington this season and has started 35 games for the club since arriving in 2019. The linebacker has been a mainstay of Washington's defense since joining the team. He's finished with 100-plus tackles in each of the past two seasons.

It's also worth noting that Bostic played over 90% of Washington's defensive snaps in both 2019 and 2020, but has been on the field for just 53% thus far this season. Through four games, the linebacker has totaled 22 tackles. His decrease in snaps is also partially due to early season struggles, as he's graded out as one of the NFL's worst linebackers thus far, per Pro Football Focus.

Should Bostic miss a significant amount of time, rookie Jamin Davis figures to be the next man up. The 2021 first-round pick has appeared in all four games for Washington this season, starting one, but has played just 48% of the team's defensive snaps.