Report: Washington eyeing Patriots WR N'Keal Harry to bolster offense

Report: Washington eyeing Patriots WR N'Keal Harry

After adding a speedy wideout like Curtis Samuel to the Terry McLaurin-led receiving corps, Washington could be looking to add a physically imposing pass-catcher to their roster.

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry was used sparingly in his sophomore season following an injury-plagued rookie campaign. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound former Arizona State standout would provide a boost to Ron Rivera's offense in search of upgrades.

ESPN's John Keim reported on Wednesday that new Washington general manager Martin Mayhew has had Harry on his radar since his days as a 49ers executive. The Patriots selected Harry 32nd in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft after three stellar seasons with the Sun Devils. That selection came four before Mayhew's 49ers selected Deebo Samuel at the 36 spot.

Washington's quest to add more offensive talent could include New England WR N'Keal Harry. The team is monitoring his situation, according to multiple sources. The 6-foot-4 Harry, a first-round pick in 2019, hasn't produced and could be traded. WFT GM... https://t.co/z3FRqzFYj3 — John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2021

Keim noted that other teams are also monitoring the situation as the Patriots are unlikely to offload Harry for anything less than a fourth-round pick.

In two seasons with New England, Harry hasn't lived up to expectations, starting 14 of 21 games played while totaling 45 receptions, four touchdowns and 414 yards. At Arizona State, Harry produced 213 receptions for 2,889 yards and 25 touchdowns.