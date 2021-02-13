Report: Washington 'extremely interested' in QB Marcus Mariota
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Report: Washington 'extremely interested' in Marcus Mariota originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The whole world knows Washington is on the prowl for a fix at quarterback. Heck, aliens might even know.
And every time word comes out that a passer around the league might be available, or become available, Washington gets linked with that QB. Much of it makes sense. After all, Washington Football Team boss Ron Rivera said his squad will explore all options at quarterback.
Well, the latest claim comes from former Browns GM Michael Lombardi, who says Washington is looking at the possibility of getting Marcus Mariota from the Raiders.
From Lombardi, via VSIN:
I know there's one team in the NFC East, the Washington Football Team, that's extremely interested in Mariota.
This week Washington inked Taylor Heinicke to a two-year contract, and while the contract carries $1.5 million guaranteed, it includes zero guarantees he will be the starter.
Expect Washington to bring back Kyle Allen too. He's a restricted rights free agent, and Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner like him.
Still, Washington will need a third QB, and preferably somebody with starting experience. Alex Smith won't be back with a $24 million cap hit. He might be back, but not on his current contract.
Mariota could make sense.
He started 61 games during five seasons with the Titans, where he was selected No. 2 overall in 2015. In that stretch he completed 63 percent of his passes with 76 touchdowns against 44 interceptions. He's also a gifted runner. Eventually Tennessee benched Mariota for Ryan Tannehill, who found immediate and significant success.
In 2020, Mariota landed in Las Vegas as the backup to Derek Carr.
In Week 15 Mariota came in for an injured Carr and impressed, throwing for more than 225 yards and rushing for nearly 90 more with two touchdowns. He made big plays late in that game to push the contest to overtime too.
That effort was enough to intrigue plenty of NFL decision-makers.
Washington's interest in Mariota would likely depend on the costs in a trade. He carries an $11 million cap hit for 2021, which is hardly a deterrent, and it would be no shock if he beat out Heinicke and Allen in an open competition.
It's not a particularly sexy move, but there is real redemption potential with Mariota. And it likely won't cost Washington much.
Like all of the QB carousel rumors, stay tuned.
It could be nothing, or it could be something, and it's highly possible a call has been made. Most calls are just for information purposes. Few calls results in offers, and even fewer offers results in trades.