Report: Washington is expected to part ways with Alex Smith

Though Alex Smith was the AP comeback player of the year in 2020, Washington will be moving on.

Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones of NFL Media report the Football Team is expected to part ways with Smith in the coming days. Smith had two years remaining on his contract with Washington and was owed $19 million in non-guaranteed compensation for 2021.

After missing the entire 2019 season following his devastating leg injury, Smith appeared in eight 2020 games, starting six. He complied a 5-1 record in those starts, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Smith was unable to play in Washington’s playoff game against Tampa Bay due to a calf injury.

Smith has not announced a decision as to whether or not he plans to play in 2021. But he recently said he feels he still has room for growth on the field.

If Smith decides to play, it would be his first opportunity to test free agency. Trades sent Smith from San Francisco to Kansas City, and from the Chiefs to Washington.

