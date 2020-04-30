Report: Washington declines Reuben Foster’s 2021 option

It’s unclear if linebacker Reuben Foster will be back on the field this year, but he’ll reportedly be headed toward free agency if he does return to action.

Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reports that Washington has declined their option on Foster’s contract. The option for 2021 would have been guaranteed in case of injury, which is a concern as Foster is coming off a serious knee injury.

Foster was drafted 31st overall by the 49ers in 2017, but had several off-field incidents in 2018 including a November arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence charges that led to the Niners cutting him. Washington claimed him off of waivers, but he was placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list and didn’t play again that season.

The charges were later dropped, but Foster tore his ACL and LCL during his first practice last May and missed the entire season.

