Report: Washington could turn to Haskins as QB1 if eliminated from playoffs

One of the major questions facing the Washington Football Team this season has been what they are going to do at the quarterback position, with the team cycling through Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, and Alex Smith over the past couple of months.

While the starting job belongs to Smith right now, Ron Rivera recently said that Washington could go back to Haskins should the team be eliminated from playoff contention, according to NBC Sports Washington.

While this is an important development for Haskins and his future with Washington, it could take a while for the team to be eliminated from playoff contention thanks to an extremely weak NFC East division. As it stands now, Washington is just 1.5 games out of first place in the division, while also holding onto the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season were to end today.

With Washington falling to 2-7 on the season with their latest loss to the Lions, many fans are begging for the team to stop with the intent to make the playoffs, and see what they have in Haskins rather than continuing to start Smith and try to win games. With this recent report, it is at least clear that the team is willing to go back to their former first-round pick should the team keep losing.