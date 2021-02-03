Report: Washington could pursue Derek Carr in 3-way Deshaun Watson trade
Report: Washington might pursue Carr in 3-way Watson deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
A new report from Las Vegas presents the Washington Football Team as a potential suitor for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
The suggested trade would require Washington to send two first-round draft picks to Vegas for Carr, and the Raiders would then flip those picks along with two first-round picks of their own to Houston to land disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson.
While the trade seems slightly preposterous, the report cited "several NFL insiders" that expect the Raiders to field phone calls about Carr from multiple teams.
From the Las Vegas Review-Journal:
It begins with the pursuit of Carr by multiple teams. Among the clubs that could get involved are the Colts, Bears, Patriots and the Washington Football Team. Depending on what happens in New Orleans, the Saints could be potential suitors as well.
Carr just finished his third straight season with more than 4,000 passing yards, and is coming off a 2020 year where he threw 27 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. He's got quite an accurate arm, completing nearly 60 percent of his passes during the last three seasons.
Contractually Carr would be an easy addition for Washington. He's got two years remaining on his current deal with salary cap costs of $22 million in 2021 and $20 million in 2022. By quarterback standards, that's cheap.
Carr will turn 30 in March, which means he's about three years younger than Matthew Stafford. The Rams just gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff to acquire Stafford from Detroit.
Multiple reports showed Washington attempted to trade for Stafford, offering at least the 19th-overall pick and possibly more. The Rams offer eventually pushed way beyond Washington's, but still it shows a real willingness to make a big move to fix the QB position by Ron Rivera's team.
Stafford's price tag likely pushed the possible compensation for Carr even higher, and while two first-round picks might seem too high for the Raiders QB, it's only too high if nobody is willing to pay it.
In the end it's the offseason and speculating about big movement in the quarterback market always gets talked about, but these trades are exceptionally hard to make happen.
It all starts with Watson, an incredible player that the Texans new leadership is working hard to rebuild that relationship. If that proves impossible, and plenty of people believe it will be, then things will really get interesting.