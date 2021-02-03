Report: Washington could be interested in trade for Raiders QB Derek Carr

So far, this has been the offseason of quarterback rumors for the Washington Football Team, as they search for their next guy that can instantly be plugged into the offense and help the team take the next step into relevance.

After Matthew Stafford was taken off the board this past weekend, Washington is left searching for the next guy, and a new rumor shows that it could be Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It begins with the pursuit of Carr by multiple teams. Among the clubs that could get involved are the Colts, Bears, Patriots and the Washington Football Team. Depending on what happens in New Orleans, the Saints could be potential suitors as well.

All of this would be done by the Raiders so that they could try and get in on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, hoping to flip what they get in assets for Carr and use them to go towards Watson. So what would the Raiders be able to get for Carr?

Well, the report says that Washington would have to send two 1st-round picks to LV for Carr to get the job done, but that seems a bit steep, in my opinion, especially considering that Stafford realistically went for a first and a third, with only that second 1st-round pick thrown in to help with the Jared Goff salary dump.

We can’t be sure until something more concrete comes out, but we can now throw Carr’s name into the potential QB ‘X’ mix for Washington as well.