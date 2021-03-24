Report: Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau signing with Falcons

Report: Washington CB Fabian Moreau signing with Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero. The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Moreau, 26, will play his fifth professional season in Atlanta after spending the previous four with the Washington Football Team. Washington selected Moreau in the third round (81st overall pick) in the 2017 NFL Draft after the defensive back played four years at UCLA.

Throughout his four years in Washington, Moreau had played 60 games, logging six interceptions and 125 total tackles. Most recently, he had two interceptions in the 2020 season in which Washington would win the NFC East.

Moreau has been a staple of the team’s secondary, which will look very different heading into the 2021 campaign, as he and fellow CB Ronald Darby (Denver) have both left in free agency. Washington has made moves to fill the holes left by Darby and now Moreau by signing cornerback William Jackson III from Cincinnati to a three-year, $42 million deal earlier this month.