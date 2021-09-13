Report: Warriors working out free agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono this week

Before training camp opens, the Golden State Warriors will continue to look at options for the back end of their roster. After reportedly working out Darren Collison, the Warriors are bringing in another veteran guard for a workout.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are working out Ryan Arcidiacono this week. Arcidiacono could be an option to compete for the Warriors’ 15th roster spot, per Slater.

The Warriors are working out Ryan Arcidiacono this week, per source, as they continue to look for different options to compete for the vacant 15th roster spot in camp. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 13, 2021

After going undrafted out of Villanova, Arcidiacono signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in 2017. Arcidiacono spent four seasons with the Bulls, averaging 4.8 points on 43.1% shooting from the floor with 2.2 assists and two rebounds per contest.

During the 2018-19 season, Arcidiacono played a career-high 81 games, averaging 6.7 points on 44.7% shooting from the floor with 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game.

If the Warriors opt to sign the 27-year-old, he would compete for a role in Golden State’s backcourt with Damion Lee, Mychal Mulder, Gary Payton II, Chris Chiozza and Moses Moody.

