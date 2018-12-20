Report: Warriors won't renounce Patrick McCaw, plan to match any offer originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Patrick McCaw may not want to play for the Warriors right now, but the Warriors aren't just going to let him go.

Golden State still plans to match any offer McCaw may receive, sources told Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

McCaw -- who is essentially holding out -- remains a restricted free agent. The Warriors own his rights and have the ability to retain him should he sign a contract with another team.

As Haynes writes:

Although there is interest from rivals in poaching away the versatile 6-foot-7 guard, teams have received word of the Warriors' intentions and remain hesitant to submit an offer sheet, sources said.

Apparently, teams aren't interested in forcing Golden State's hand.

Also, it's unclear if McCaw has received any official offers. If he has, it's somewhat of a risk for him to put pen to paper because then the Warriors would simply match and the 23-year old would be forced to return to Golden State.

But if he truly doesn't want to stay with the Warriors long-term, shouldn't he sign a minimum deal elsewhere so that way he would become an unrestricted free agent in July? If he sits out the whole season, he would still be a restricted free agent and we would start this whole ordeal over again from the beginning.

Why doesn't McCaw want to suit up for the two-time defending champs? In early October, Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote:

Sources indicate that both McCaw and his father, Jeff, who has become a vocal part of this process, believe a more expansive role is the best thing for his growth and eventual earning potential.

And that was before Alfonzo McKinnie had even earned a roster spot and/or solidified himself as a key role player. At this point, it really would be tough for McCaw to carve out a consistent role on a nightly basis.

McCaw and his camp are probably hoping the Warriors get sick of the uncertainty and just let him walk. But remember, the franchise paid $2.4 million to acquire his draft rights back in 2016 and don't want the investment to just disappear.

So the waiting game continues...

