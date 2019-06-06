Klay Thompson ruled out for Game 3 with hamstring injury

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play in Game 3 Wednesday because of lingering concerns over the hamstring injury he suffered in Game 2.

Shaun Livingston will take his place in the starting lineup.

Wednesday’s is the first playoff game Thompson will miss after 120 consecutive playoff starts. With the Warriors winning Game 2, there was less pressure to win Game 3, allowing Golden State to approach Thompson’s injury with more caution as they look to make certain he’s healthy for the remainder of the series.

Thompson was ‘dying to play’

Kerr told NBATV before the game that Thompson was “dying to play.”

Thompson injured trying to draw foul

Thompson led the Warriors in scoring with 25 points on Sunday before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. He suffered the injury to his left hamstring when he landed awkwardly after kicking his leg out on a jump shot while trying to draw a foul.

Warriors already shorthanded

The Warriors will also be without Kevin Durant (calf) and Kevon Looney (collarbone), leaving them shorthanded as they look to take the lead in the series that’s tied at 1-1.

