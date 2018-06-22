Report: Warriors will waive Chris Boucher

Boucher appeared in 20 games for Santa Cruz last season...

The Warriors said goodbye to one of their players on Friday.

Golden State will waive Chris Boucher, according to Yahoo's Shams Charania.

Boucher -- who tore his ACL in March 2017 while at Oregon -- made his professional debut on Jan. 17 for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

He appeared in 22 G League games last season, averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

The 25-year old played a little over one minute for Golden State on March 14 vs the Lakers.

After waiving Boucher, the Warriors will have the ability to sign two players to two-way contracts.

