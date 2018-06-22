Report: Warriors will waive Chris Boucher
The Warriors said goodbye to one of their players on Friday.
Golden State will waive Chris Boucher, according to Yahoo's Shams Charania.
Sources: The Golden State Warriors are waiving forward Chris Boucher, who signed a two-way NBA deal after the 2017 NBA draft. Boucher will be an unrestricted free agent.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2018
Boucher -- who tore his ACL in March 2017 while at Oregon -- made his professional debut on Jan. 17 for the Santa Cruz Warriors.
He appeared in 22 G League games last season, averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
The 25-year old played a little over one minute for Golden State on March 14 vs the Lakers.
After waiving Boucher, the Warriors will have the ability to sign two players to two-way contracts.
