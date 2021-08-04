Report: Warriors trading Eric Paschall to Jazz, reuniting him with Donovan Mitchell

Burgeoning Jazz star Donovan Mitchell took the mic at the draft party of Eric Paschall, his childhood friend from New York. The Warriors had just picked Paschal No. 41 in 2019.

“Bro, you worked your a** off to get here,” Mitchell said. “Don’t let 41 get in your head, bro. I’m telling you, don’t let that s*** get in your head, bro. Real s***, alright? You are one in 450 dudes in this world. Four-hundred and fifty, bro.

“Now look, I’m gonna have to beat your a– four times a year.”

Mitchell was right: Paschall was a sleeper, making the All-Rookie first team. Mitchell was also right enough: He’s 4-1 head-to-head against Paschall.

But that friendly individual rivalry is ending.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Golden State has traded F Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz for a protected future second round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Source: The Warriors are receiving a Memphis 2026 second rounder, top-42 protected, from Utah in the Eric Paschall deal. It clears up a needed roster spot. Paschall wanted to unite with childhood friend Donovan Mitchell with the Jazz. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 4, 2021

Golden State clears a roster spot and gains a small asset.

The regular-season standard-contract roster limit is 15. The Warriors now have 12 players ticketed for guaranteed salaries. Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder could get kept on their unguaranteed salaries. Golden State also has the mid-level exception available.

Utah gets a serviceable big forward on just a minimum salary – and appease its star player.

