Report: Warriors trading Cory Joseph to Pacers ahead of deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Cory Joseph's Warriors tenure has come to an end, and he doesn't have to go very far to join his new team.

The Warriors are trading the veteran guard to the Indiana Pacers -- the team they are playing Thursday night -- along with cash for a 2024 second-round draft pick, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources.

Warriors are trading Cory Joseph to the Pacers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Pacers sent a second-round pick to Warriors for Joseph and cash, sources said. https://t.co/RICFGI5j77 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

The Warriors received a 2024 second rounder in the Cory Joseph trade, per sources. So they'll have a pick in the upcoming draft. Sent cash to the Pacers. No other trade deadline moves. The core remains intact. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2024

Joseph averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 assists in 11.4 minutes over 26 games for the Warriors this season. He signed a one-year contract with Golden State worth just over $2 million last summer.

The Joseph trade clears a roster spot for the Warriors, who now have 13 guaranteed contracts, giving them flexibility to dive into the buyout market.

