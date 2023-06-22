Report: Warriors trade Poole, picks to Wizards for CP3 in stunner

The Warriors are ready to win now, and they've reportedly acquired an 18-year NBA veteran guard in hopes of doing just that.

Golden State is sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources.

The Warriors are also trading 20-year-old Ryan Rollins, who they drafted in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, to the Wizards in addition to a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round pick in 2027, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing league sources.