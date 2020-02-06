Report: Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and picks

Warriors point guard D'Angelo Russell is headed to Minnesota. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In the biggest blockbuster move of the NBA’s trade deadline day, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly acquired All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for a package including Andrew Wiggins and a lightly protected future first-round pick.

Details of the trade were first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The first-round pick from Minnesota is top-three protected in 2021. It becomes unprotected in 2022 if it does not convey. In addition to Wiggins and the first-round pick, the Warriors will receive a 2022 second-round pick.

Golden State will also send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves.

More importantly, the Wolves get their man in Russell. Minnesota general manager Gersson Rosas pursued him in free agency before he agreed to join the Warriors in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in July. Russell is a close friend of Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, and his arrival comes a day after Towns expressed frustration with the direction of the team.

Russell fills a gaping hole at point guard for the Timberwolves, who had only two-way player Jordan McLaughlin on the roster following the recent trades of Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier. The trade comes a day after Minnesota completed a four-team deal centered around Robert Covington that returned Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez and Brooklyn’s top-14 protected first-round draft pick.

Beasley, 23, got lost on Denver’s crowded bench, but he is an intriguing potential backcourt partner for Russell. Over the past two seasons, Beasley has averaged 17 points (on 45/39/86 shooting splits), 3.8 rebounds and two assists per 36 minutes for the Nuggets. He will be a restricted free agent this summer after reportedly turning down a three-year, $30 million extension offer in Denver.