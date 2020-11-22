In the wake of Klay Thompson‘s season-ending injury, the Warriors used their big trade exception to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre is a forward, though his addition could allow wing Andrew Wiggins to play more shooting guard. Still, Golden State needed someone who’s more of a guard.

Like Kent Bazemore.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Austin Walton tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Source: Kent Bazemore's one-year deal is for $2.3 million. Won't cut into the Warriors' MLE or (potential) DPE usage. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 22, 2020

Bazemore’s minimum salary is $2,320,044. Because it’s a one-year deal, he’ll cost the Warriors only $1,620,564 in terms of real dollars and – more importantly – toward the luxury tax. The league will cover the difference ($699,480).

Bazemore returns to Golden State, where he began his career. Between, he became a starter with the Lakers, signed a big contract with the Hawks, declined in Atlanta then really struggled with the Trail Blazers and Kings.

Expectations should be relatively modest for the 31-year-old.

If he defends his position well and shoots 3-pointers adequately, Bazemore will give the Warriors what they’re seeking. Either way, he should at least be a positive for team chemistry and morale.

Report: Warriors signing Kent Bazemore originally appeared on NBCSports.com