Report: Warriors signing guard Pat Spencer to two-way contract

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read

It didn't take long for the Warriors to fill one of their open two-way roster spots.

After Golden State converted guard Lester Quiñones's two-way deal into a standard NBA contract on Tuesday, the Warriors signed G League guard Pat Spencer to a two-way contract, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The 27-year-old Spencer spent the 2021-22 season with the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate, before joining the Santa Cruz Warriors for the 2022-23 season.

In 18 games (two starts) with the Sea Dubs this season, Spencer is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 49.5-percent shooting from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range in 27.4 minutes on the court.

Spencer, interestingly enough, is a former lacrosse star from Loyola University Maryland and is widely regarded as one of the all-time great college lacrosse players.

Spencer was an attacker for the Greyhounds who recorded a whopping 380 points (149 goals, 231 assists) across four collegiate seasons from 2016-2019.

Now he joins the Warriors' roster as one of three two-way players alongside guard Jerome Robinson and forward Gui Santos.

