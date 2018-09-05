Report: Warriors sign Alfonzo McKinnie to training camp deal

The Warriors have reportedly signed small forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a training camp deal, according to The Athletic.

McKinnie's training camp deal does not count against the Warriors' roster count until he is signed to a regular season contract or two-way deal.

The Warriors currently have 14 players signed to their roster, including Damion Lee's two-way contract. Each team is designated 15 roster spots, plus two two-way deals.

McKinnie, 25, played in 14 games last season for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 1.5 points in 3.8 minutes per game. In the G-League, McKinnie starred before joining the Raptors.

In two G-League seasons, McKinnie has averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

The Warriors have brought back 10 players from their championship team last season for the upcoming year as Pat McCaw remains unsigned.



