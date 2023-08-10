Report: Warriors sign 7-footer Jayce Johnson to Exhibit 10 contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors reportedly are adding size to their training camp roster.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources, that Golden State is signing Jayce Johnson to a training camp Exhibit 10 deal. Johnson will compete for one of the Warriors’ open two-way contract spots.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal worth the league minimum that allows teams to convert it into a two-way contract before the regular season begins.

Johnson, a 26-year-old center who stands seven feet tall, led the NBA G League in rebounding last season (13.5 per game) for the Santa Cruz Warriors. He also logged 9.4 points on 57.6 percent shooting and 1.3 blocks per game.

Johnson will be the tallest player at Warriors training camp. Only Dario Saric (6-foot-10), Kevon Looney (6-foot-9) and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-foot-9) stand above 6-foot-7 on the team's roster.

Lester Quinones is the only Warriors player currently under a two-way contract for the upcoming season. The NBA now allows teams to carry three two-way players, meaning Golden State has two spots it can fill as training camp approaches.

The Warriors have relied heavily on two-way contract players in recent years. Last season, two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb combined to play in 107 games. Lamb's two-way deal was converted into a standard NBA contract in March.

The Warriors likely will break camp in late September. Their first preseason game is scheduled for Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they reportedly will open the regular season Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns.

