Report: Warriors showing interest in Malik Beasley

While the Western Conference Finals is underway in the NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors are already preparing for the offseason. After being eliminated from the play-in tournament, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Steve Kerr and the Warriors will have questions to answer, starting with how they will handle free agency.

In the early stages of the offseason, the Warriors are reportedly showing interest in a sharpshooting soon-to-be free agent. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Warriors are showing an early interest in Milwaukee Bucks wing Malik Beasley. Along with the Warriors, the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic are showing interest in Beasley, per Iko.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Beasley drilled 224 3-pointers with the Bucks, ranking 11th for made 3-pointers in the NBA. During his only season with the Bucks, the Florida State product average 11.3 points on 44.3% shooting from the floor to go along with 3.7 boards and 1.4 assists in 29.6 minutes per contest.

Beasley has played seven seasons in the NBA, with stops in Denver, Minnesota, Utah, Los Angeles and Milwaukee. The 27-year-old guard has averaged 38.5% from beyond the arc on 5.9 3-point attempts per game over his career.

