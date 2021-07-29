Report: Warriors reject Sixers trade offer centered Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to work on improving their roster for the future so they can win a title during Joel Embiid’s prime. The Sixers are in the process of trying to find better fits around Embiid as the big fella moves into the best years of his career.

One player that has been involved the most in trade rumors has been 25-year old All-Star Ben Simmons who was involved in trade rumors earlier in the season to try and acquire James Harden. Things seemed like they were moving in the right direction before Simmons had himself a tough playoff run and is heavily involved in the rumors again.

Philadelphia already tried sending Simmons to the Toronto Raptors as they asked for a lot and since then, have now tried sending him to the Golden State Warriors.

Per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers tried sending Simmons to The Bay in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in Thursday’s NBA draft. Pompey reports:

The Sixers asked for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in tonight’s NBA draft along with two future first-rounders in exchange for Ben Simmons, according to multiple sources. The Warriors quickly turned down the offer.

It does appear that president Daryl Morey is still valuing Simmons pretty highly. He wants equal value in return for a guy who has accomplished so much at just 25-years old and it appears that the asking price for Simmons will have to be lowered in a bit in order to get a deal done, but also get the right fits they need for Embiid moving forward.

