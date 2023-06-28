Report: Warriors qualifying offers not expected for Lamb, Jerome

Two-way players Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome both posted solid first campaigns with the Warriors, but will they be back with Golden State next season?

It doesn't appear likely, though it still could be on the table.

The Warriors aren't expected to extend Lamb or Jerome qualifying offers, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing league sources, which would make both unrestricted free agents come Friday. There is "some level of interest" in bringing one or both of them back, however, depending on how the market shakes out, per Slater.

Lamb's two-way deal was converted to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season in March, after the 25-year-old forward averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the 50 games allowed under his two-way status and stepped up for the Warriors in Andrew Wiggins' prolonged absence.

While Lamb took up Golden State's 15th and final roster spot, Jerome's two-way status remained the same. The guard, also 25, suited up for 45 games and started two this past season, averaging 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists, with a sizable chunk of those coming as Jerome filled in admirably during a Steph Curry injury absence.

In the NBA playoffs, Lamb didn't see much time despite his regular-season contributions. While that might make his Warriors return seem unlikely, it's clear he earned coach Steve Kerr's trust last season -- and he's eligible for one more season as a two-way player.

Jerome, however, doesn't have that luxury as he approaches his fifth season and no longer is eligible for two-way status, which is only available to players with three or fewer years of NBA service. Jerome's qualifying offer is $1.7 million, while Lamb's is $2.2 million.

The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season didn't turn out how they'd hoped, but things could have gone a lot worse if they didn't have Jerome and Lamb ready and able to step up in key moments of need. And while Golden State reportedly isn't going to make bringing either back a priority, that doesn't mean it won't happen.

