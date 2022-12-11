2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Maybe it’s nothing, just two sides that trust each other and haven’t formalized their continued plans.

Or maybe we’re going to see big changes in Golden State.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — the man who built the team that has won four titles in eight years — is working on a contract that expires in June and there is no extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Golden State ownership and Myers — a two-time NBA Executive of the Year — have had conversations on a new contract, but those talks appear to be on hiatus, sources said… “My entire focus is on the season and the team,” Myers told ESPN on Saturday, declining to discuss his status further.

Unquestionably the Warriors want him back, but what does Myers want and how does he envision his role with the franchise going forward? And, of course, at what price?

Whoever sits in the big chair in Golden State has some difficult decisions over the next few summers. The Warriors’ tax and payroll bill for this season will come in at about $360 million then skyrocket to pushing $500 million next season — more than Warriors executives have hinted they would be comfortable paying. That jump is partly because the Warriors signed extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, but Draymond Green was extension-eligible and did not get a new deal. While Green has a player option with the Warriors next season he could pick up, he can be a free agent this offseason or will be in 2024 without a deal. Do the Warriors want to pay to keep him, and if they do where will the cuts come from on a team where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are maxed out?

One way or another, it feels like change is coming to the Bay Area. Myers could be the first wave of that.

Report: Warriors president Bob Myers working on expiring contract originally appeared on NBCSports.com