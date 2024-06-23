Report: Warriors planning on retaining Kevon Looney past his $8 million guarantee date

While all the attention is on the future of pending free agent Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriros will have another decision to make regarding one of their longtime veterans.

Veteran center Kevon Looney’s name and future with Golden State have been the subject of various rumors and speculation as the offseason approaches.

While some reports have indicated the Warriors would move on from Looney during the summer, Anthony Slater of The Athletic recently reported that he Warriors are planning on retaining Looney past his contract guarantee date on Monday, June 24. The Warriors could still include Looney in a trade during the offseason, but they could also keep him on the roster at $8 million next season.

Also within this: All signs point to the Warriors retaining Kevon Looney past his guarantee date on Monday, keeping him at $8 million for next season, per sources. Always possible he could be part of offseason trade, but outright release is unlikely.

The three-time NBA champ is coming off a quiet season, averaging 4.5 rebounds on 59.7% shooting from the field with 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At 16.1 minutes per game, Looney played his lowest number of minutes per game since 2019. With the arrival of standout rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, Looney started only 36 games last season for the Warriors.

At 28-years-old, Looney is heading into the final year of his contract with the Warriors.

