Report: Warriors one of four teams 'in the mix' for JaVale McGee

The 30-year old averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over 65 games during the regular season.

JaVale McGee has several suitors.

The Warriors are one of four teams "in the mix" for the free-agent big man, according to TNT's David Aldridge.

Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans and Thunder currently in the mix for @JaValeMcGee, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2018

Earlier this week, McGee told ESPN's Chris Haynes he hopes to play for the Warriors for the rest of his career.

Golden State can only offer McGee the veteran's minimum or the taxpayer midlevel exception (which is highly unlikely).

The 30-year old averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over 65 games during the regular season.

In the playoffs, he appeared in 13 games (nine starts) and averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds, while shooting over 67 percent from the field.

At this point, it's unclear if the Warriors are placing a high priority on bringing McGee back...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller