Report: Warriors offered Klay two-year contract before season

The Warriors and Klay Thompson have yet to agree on a contract extension for the impending free agent, but that doesn't mean one hasn't been offered.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday on FanDuel's "Run it Back" that Golden State offered Thompson a two-year contract before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, but there currently is no deal amid the Splash Brother's shooting struggles.

"I think we all believe [Thompson] deserves an opportunity just to see this through, and he should have limitless opportunity to try to figure it out and get out of this rut," Charania said. "But his future's been in question ... I'm told that the Warriors offered a deal -- two years in the range of $48 million -- in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there's no deal."

Charania didn't specify whether that meant $48 million annually or across the two years of the contract, though it's worth noting Thompson is making $43.2 million this season. The Warriors likely expect Thompson to agree to any extension at a discounted rate, however, after the team signed him to a max contract as he rehabbed from his lower leg injury in 2019.

But, it appears as if the talks have halted -- and it's also unclear if the reason is because Thompson rejected that reported preseason offer.

Thompson has struggled to start the Warriors' season, and the veteran guard was benched late in the team's 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center after shooting 2 of 10 from the field with seven points and one 3-pointer across 27 minutes played.

In 22 games played this season, Thompson is shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3-point range -- both career lows.

As a four-time NBA champion, Thompson certainly has earned the right to play through his shooting struggles. But after a lackluster start and a subpar playoff performance last season, the clock is ticking on a deal getting done.

