Report: Warriors not interested in trading James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors reportedly do not want to trade second-year center James Wiseman or rookie Jonathan Kuminga, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors have been mentioned as a potential team to watch in the sweepstakes to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the organization has not been presented with a realistic offer from the Sixers and there are currently no discussions between the two teams.

Additionally, Warriors governor Joe Lacob wants to keep Wiseman and Kuminga and believes the two players can be strong supplementary pieces in the rotation, according to the report.

(Lacob) envisions Wiseman and Kuminga as supplementary, cheaper rotation pieces around an expensive core during their first NBA contract and the franchise’s superstar successors by the time they hit their second NBA contracts, ushering in the Warriors’ next era.

The Warriors previously rejected a rather extravagant trade proposal from the Sixers over the summer. The Sixers asked the Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 picks and two future first-rounders for Simmons. They hung up on the Sixers.

Golden State could eventually be open to trading Wiseman and Kuminga if they are offered a deal they cannot refuse. However, it seems reasonable to believe the Warriors will enter the season as their roster currently stands with no further moves.

