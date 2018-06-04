Report: Warriors not happy with Kendrick Perkins' 'dangerous' bench incident with Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry’s teammates are reportedly irked.

The third quarter of Sunday’s NBA Finals Game 2 ended with Golden State Warriors guard stepping into the Cleveland Cavaliers bench after heaving a corner 3-pointer in an attempt to beat the buzzer.

Curry stumbled over the outstretched feet of Kendrick Perkins before exchanging words with the inactive Cavs’ big man. Perkins, wearing a suit, was slouched in his chair and made no effort to get out of Curry’s way as the Warriors star attempted to maintain his balance while stepping backward.

While Stephen Curry seemed to be inspired after an altercation with Kendrick Perkins, some of his Warriors teammates are upset about the Game 2 incident. (AP)

Warriors players reportedly not happy with Kendrick Perkins

On Monday, ESPN reported that some of Curry’s teammates were not pleased with Perkins and found his inaction in the moment to be dangerous. No players were quoted, but the sentiment is clear.

Per the report:

Some Warriors believe it was a dangerous play by Perkins and told ESPN that was the reason the 6-foot-3 guard confronted the 6-foot-10 center, resulting in the two standing face-to-face and exchanging words in front of the Cavaliers bench before being separated.

Curry declined to feed the flames of the encounter in the media, telling ESPN: “I’m not going to get into it. No comment.”

Curry appeared inspired by altercation with Perkins

Curry was in the midst of a record performance, hitting nine 3-pointers en route to 33 points and a second straight big game that has him pegged as the early NBA Finals MVP favorite. He went on to score 16 in the fourth quarter of the Warriors win, including five of those record nine 3-pointers, so he appeared no worse for wear from the incident.

With some of those buckets coming in garbage time, Curry appeared to have found a little extra fuel for the fourth quarter.

