Report: Warriors not expected to sign Howard, veteran center originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite meeting with the Warriors and working out with Draymond Green and Chris Paul this week, Dwight Howard reportedly won't sign with the team before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday morning, citing sources, that Golden State is not expected to sign Dwight Howard, or any other veteran center, ahead of training camp. Charania added that the Warriors are now expected to "maintain flexibility" to potentially sign a big man in camp or during the regular season.

Golden State Warriors' decision on signing a vet center such as Dwight Howard: pic.twitter.com/a04oOXdhfF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2023

Howard had a two-day meeting with the team earlier this week, per multiple reports, and then traveled to Los Angeles to meet up and work out with Green and Paul.

Dwight Howard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, and Demar Derozan trained together today in LA 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/LOzxVntuyl — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) September 22, 2023

With training camp set to begin Oct. 3, the Warriors still must address size concerns that held them back at times last season. The Athletic's Anthony Slater added to Charania's report, stating that adding an extra wing has "become the camp priority" for Golden State.

Howard now will look elsewhere to try and make his return to the league before the start of the new season.

"Expect Howard to discuss a potential return to the league with any other interested team in the coming week or so," Charania reported.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 and played overseas in Taiwan last season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast