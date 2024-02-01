Report: Warriors have ‘no interest' in trading Klay, Draymond originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors need to shake things up before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, but apparently, a few players are off the table.

Despite both players being tied to several trade rumors, Golden State has "no interest" in parting ways with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday.

Windhorst added that the Warriors could look into trading Warriors' newly acquired point guard Chris Paul, who is on an expiring contract, or Andrew Wiggins, whose struggles have been a growing concern this season.

Sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 20-24 record past the midway point of the 2023-24 season, Golden State appears ready and even desperate to make a change.

Just earlier this week, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors are "very much open" to trade conversations surrounding Thompson, Wiggins and Paul, and backed up his previous report that the team has an "everyone but Steph Curry" trade deadline mindset.

But the Warriors' odds and internal expectations of such a move that "meaningfully moves the needle" steadily have decreased over the past month, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Tuesday, citing team sources.

While conflicting reports have confused Dub Nation and basketball fans alike, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy provided a sense of clarity on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Pregame Live" before last week's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"The assessment of the team and the roster has been challenging," Dunleavy told NBC Sports Bay Area during an appearance on "Warriors Pregame Live." "We've got great depth, which we went into the season with. We've had some injuries and some suspensions. We've been able to mitigate that some with our depth, but it hasn't always translated to wins.

"So, I'm sitting here two weeks out from the trade deadline just honestly continuing to evaluate this team."

Thompson, a five-time All-Star, is looking like his old self again after early-season struggles. He's averaging 17.6 points on 42.1-percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range, with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Green is focused on staying on the court with his team after an indefinite suspension became a 16-game absence earlier in the season. His importance to the Warriors has been increasingly evident since his return.

Both Thompson and Green have spent their entire NBA careers with the Warriors, and after helping the organization win four championships over the last decade together, a divorce seems unlikely -- at least for now.

