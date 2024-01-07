Report: Warriors ‘loathe' idea of Kuminga trade amid Siakam rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors have emerged as the latest potential suitors in the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes after the Sacramento Kings reportedly pulled the plug on acquiring the All-Star forward.

While the pieces appear to fall into place for both the Toronto Raptors and Golden State, the Warriors are "loathe" to trade young and rising forward Jonathan Kuminga in a potential package for Siakam, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported Saturday, citing sources.

Kuminga's name recently circulated in potential trade talks after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday, citing sources, that the 21-year-old "lost faith in coach Steve Kerr" regarding his inconsistent role with the team.

Charania's report came after Kuminga was benched for the entire fourth quarter of Golden State's final-second loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday despite scoring an impressive 16 points in 18 minutes.

"After sitting for the final 18 minutes of Thursday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has lost faith in coach Steve Kerr, and the 2021 lottery pick no longer believes Kerr will allow him to reach his full potential, sources close to Kuminga tell The Athletic, adding another layer of turbulence to an already complex Warriors season," Charania wrote.

“'[Thursday night] was the straw that broke the camel’s back,'” one of the sources told Charania.

With Kuminga's reported frustrations, Chris Paul's injury that reportedly will sideline him for up to six weeks and Draymond Green being reinstated after serving a 12-game suspension, a deal with Toronto could work.

But the Warriors apparently aren't willing to give up on their former No. 7 overall draft pick just yet.

Grange also noted Kuminga's "very close relationship" with Warriors owner Joe Lacob as a reason why the Warriors refuse to move on from the young forward. Plus, one day after Charnia's report, Kuminga had nothing but good things to say about his relationship with Kerr and said "I love it here" regarding playing in the Bay Area.

Golden State can entertain trade talks involving Siakam, but ultimately, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Co. will have to make a decision whether to focus on the now or stay committed to a player like Kuminga, who impacts the now and the future.

