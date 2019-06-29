REPORT: Warriors Jordan Bell to become restricted free agent originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Bell just may stay in the Bay.

Reported by Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors looks like they want to keep Jordan Bell in blue and yellow.

The Golden State Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to forward Jordan Bell, making him a restricted free agent, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

The Warriors have extended a qualifying offer to Jordan Bell, @loganmmurdock confirmed through a source, making him a restricted free agent https://t.co/LhF4yv8kw1 pic.twitter.com/nVEkGmZ59W — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 29, 2019

As a restricted free agent, the Warriors may now match a qualifying offer for Bell should other teams be interested in acquiring the two-year player.

The former Oregon Duck men's basketball star, who coined the hashtag #ThingsJordanBellCanBlock for his outstanding rim protection skills, is known for his defensive efforts and athletic abilities.

Bell was drafted in round two (No. 38 overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls (and immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors).

In his second season with the Warriors, Bell averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 68 games. Bell's role on Golden State typically stays with the second unit. One moment in particular stands out in Bell's career with Golden State and the impact he is making: during the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers, Bell missed a wide open dunk. Instead of sulking, Draymond Green didn't allow him too.

After the game, Green said in the postgame press conference, "I told him ‘Klay [Thompson] has missed shots, I've missed them and Steph [Curry] as well'… It just came upon me to stick with him, give him some confidence, and sure enough, he had a dunk the next play and a block. I think that was an important moment."

The players and the organization are putting their stocks in Bell.